Deadly Flare update for 8 July 2022

Hotfix Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update to fix some errors:

  • Fixed a bug that would make everything not interactable for the save slot (car, craft stations, dog, etc)
  • Fixed not being able to hit zombies or enemies, or get hit by them

