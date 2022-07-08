Hotfix Update

Update to fix some errors:
- Fixed a bug that would make everything not interactable for the save slot (car, craft stations, dog, etc)
- Fixed not being able to hit zombies or enemies, or get hit by them
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update to fix some errors:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update