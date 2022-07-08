SPOOKWARE v1.2 Update

Hey there folks!
There's been a lot going on behind the hive at ol' Beeswax Games, and we're excited to put out a fraction of what we've been working on today! This is a significant update to the gamepad input system in SPOOKWARE, with the primary goal of making the experience as enjoyable as it is on M/KB! And accompanying these changes are minor bug fixes across the chapters!
Patch Notes
Miscellaneous:
- Added controller glyphs for microgames that use the W,A,S,D function. When the game detects that a gamepad is being used, these glyphs will take the place of the arrow keys, and vice-versa with KB/M.
- Certain text and terminology in Chapter 2 has been changed to reflect the changes made with controllers in mind
- The following microgames in Chapter 2 have had their sensitivity adjusted for controller:
Chalk: .4 -> .3
Differences: 1 -> .65
Heart: 1 -> .75
Equation: 1 -> .7
Inspect: 1 -> .75
Lock: 1 -> .8
Puzzle: 1 -> .8
Skeleton Boss: 1 -> .25
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where settings menu on Title Screen would also control Title's screen menu.
- Fixed bug where music had a chance to cut off during gameplay.
- Fixed error message Chapter 2's dream Sequence.
- LEFTI name no longer pops up twice in lady red dialogue.
- D-pad no longer gets cut off in Chapter 3 microgame screen (changed value from 590 to 635).
- Fixed error during Chapter 3's ending cinematic.
- Fixed error blocking progress in Chapter 3's final restaurant sequence.
- And other minor fixes across the three changes
