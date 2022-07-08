 Skip to content

Treason Playtest update for 8 July 2022

Treason Playtest update

Share · View all patches · Build 9087899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made shotgun reload time match animation duration
  • Changed default round time to 150 seconds
  • Changed game icon
  • Fixed third person shotgun animation not matching first person animation
  • Fixed an issue when spectators would be forced to play an Annihilation round
  • A bunch of sound changes
  • Changed ammo entities
  • Karma and rating penalty and reward values were moved into console commands (tkarma and trating)
  • Added a special sound when you search a body of your teammate that you killed
  • Re-enabled tracers
  • Voice commands; reset your controls settings and press Z to use them!
  • Added pseudo names for players
  • Fixed incorrect crosshair target nickname when you spectate someone
  • Lots of minor changes and fixes

