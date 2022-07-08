- Made shotgun reload time match animation duration
- Changed default round time to 150 seconds
- Changed game icon
- Fixed third person shotgun animation not matching first person animation
- Fixed an issue when spectators would be forced to play an Annihilation round
- A bunch of sound changes
- Changed ammo entities
- Karma and rating penalty and reward values were moved into console commands (tkarma and trating)
- Added a special sound when you search a body of your teammate that you killed
- Re-enabled tracers
- Voice commands; reset your controls settings and press Z to use them!
- Added pseudo names for players
- Fixed incorrect crosshair target nickname when you spectate someone
- Lots of minor changes and fixes
Treason Playtest update for 8 July 2022
