Few Nights More update for 8 July 2022

Rivals

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, our major content patch is out!

Improvements
  • New Playable character: "The Second" from Clan Basarab.
  • New Mechanic to Fame: The ability to learn from fame trees how to seduce, fear, or bribe a hunter wave and render them useless without lifting a finger.
  • Rivals Mechanic: At Nights 7 and 10, other vampire lords will start challenging you. It is up to you to accept and have a very challenging fight to gain great rewards, or flat out decline them.
  • New traps
  • New Boss: Terrifying new Foe, paving the way for things to come in Act3.
  • 3 New Radiance levels.
  • 4 New General Heritage choices.

Bug Fixes:

  • Clan Vorody's Morale damage dealing physical damage talent caused problems with frost mage armor. Changed so they they no longer interact.
  • Fixed an issue where some level 3 room rewards kept providing their buffs even after being demolished.
  • Fixed an issue where if a silenced skill is silenced again it would cause problems.
  • Fixed an issue where Act 1 Bosses sometimes did not drop any reward.
  • Fixed various issues caused by Blood Link skill interacting with other skills.
  • Max Fame can no longer surpass 81. (We initially thought we fixed this but apparently the bug kept happening when a new night started, should be fixed now.)
UI
  • Fixed not being able to see tooltips when hovering on some trinkets, skill slots and perks

Balance Changes:

We changed how the movement on the invasion screen works.

  • Before this change, the mechanic worked like this : After you finished a combat encounter with your Vampire Lord, your turn was over and it was the enemies' turn to move/plunder/attack.
  • After this patch is implemented it will work like this : Your Vampire Lord can continue to move/attack after the battle is over if you have enough movement points.
Blood
  • Pericyte Barrier: Empowered now gives 1 constitution instead of 2. Recast regen increased from 1 for 3 crits done to 1 for 5 crits done.
  • Pale Plasma: No longer provides 1 initial block.(Now only gives 1 block for every 40 blood in current blood pool) Increased cooldown by 1.
  • Haste: We changed how this buff stacks, before it would stack number of buff duration on lord. Now it stacks the multicast chance gained, duration remains same.
Ferocity
  • Blood for Blood: Now deals 3 extra damage per weak stacks on target (was 1).
  • Claw: Now gains 2 additional damage from finesse instead of 1.
Perks
  • New perk- Razorback: Gain 5 thorns.

