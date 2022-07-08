Hello everyone, our major content patch is out!
Improvements
- New Playable character: "The Second" from Clan Basarab.
- New Mechanic to Fame: The ability to learn from fame trees how to seduce, fear, or bribe a hunter wave and render them useless without lifting a finger.
- Rivals Mechanic: At Nights 7 and 10, other vampire lords will start challenging you. It is up to you to accept and have a very challenging fight to gain great rewards, or flat out decline them.
- New traps
- New Boss: Terrifying new Foe, paving the way for things to come in Act3.
- 3 New Radiance levels.
- 4 New General Heritage choices.
Bug Fixes:
- Clan Vorody's Morale damage dealing physical damage talent caused problems with frost mage armor. Changed so they they no longer interact.
- Fixed an issue where some level 3 room rewards kept providing their buffs even after being demolished.
- Fixed an issue where if a silenced skill is silenced again it would cause problems.
- Fixed an issue where Act 1 Bosses sometimes did not drop any reward.
- Fixed various issues caused by Blood Link skill interacting with other skills.
- Max Fame can no longer surpass 81. (We initially thought we fixed this but apparently the bug kept happening when a new night started, should be fixed now.)
UI
- Fixed not being able to see tooltips when hovering on some trinkets, skill slots and perks
Balance Changes:
We changed how the movement on the invasion screen works.
- Before this change, the mechanic worked like this : After you finished a combat encounter with your Vampire Lord, your turn was over and it was the enemies' turn to move/plunder/attack.
- After this patch is implemented it will work like this : Your Vampire Lord can continue to move/attack after the battle is over if you have enough movement points.
Blood
- Pericyte Barrier: Empowered now gives 1 constitution instead of 2. Recast regen increased from 1 for 3 crits done to 1 for 5 crits done.
- Pale Plasma: No longer provides 1 initial block.(Now only gives 1 block for every 40 blood in current blood pool) Increased cooldown by 1.
- Haste: We changed how this buff stacks, before it would stack number of buff duration on lord. Now it stacks the multicast chance gained, duration remains same.
Ferocity
- Blood for Blood: Now deals 3 extra damage per weak stacks on target (was 1).
- Claw: Now gains 2 additional damage from finesse instead of 1.
Perks
- New perk- Razorback: Gain 5 thorns.
