RaceLeague Playtest update for 8 July 2022

V0.2.7.3

Build 9087681

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added customizable controls (WIP)
-Added wheel support & FFB
-Added cockpit cameras for cup car and rx
-Added adjustable cockpit cam fov setting
-Possibly fixed "printer noise" bug
-Stronger rear suspension for RL300
-Adjusted cup car tire wear
-Various fixes & improvements

