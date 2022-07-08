Small Update 0.60m - Training Dummy and Hit Quality Detection

Vast improvement to hit precision detection -
- Knuckle alignment importance scaled down in favor of overall hit accuracy
- Collider on training dummy altered (easier to hit head and attempt uppercuts without hitting chest collider).
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Vast improvement to hit precision detection -
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update