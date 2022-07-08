 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 8 July 2022

Small Update 0.60m - Training Dummy and Hit Quality Detection

Share · View all patches · Build 9087480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vast improvement to hit precision detection -

  • Knuckle alignment importance scaled down in favor of overall hit accuracy
  • Collider on training dummy altered (easier to hit head and attempt uppercuts without hitting chest collider).

