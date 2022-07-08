P&C Beta Update: 08.07.22 🏖️

Gamepads are working for good now, not requiring anymore for you to unplug yours if you wish to play with your keyboard instead. Play with what you want, or don't play it at all! I literally couldn't care less!*

Size: 266 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Gamepad and Keyboard controls now have no issue working at the same time (you won't need to unplug your gamepad anymore if you want to play with your keyboard)

ːswirliesː Reworked assets for many NPCs (Guild Clerk, Calypso, Nun Trainer, Batty, Dear, Scarecrow Princess, Rin). More to come in the next updates

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed "Prayer: Purify" often not correctly resetting Corruption to 0

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes/freezes happening while navigating many menus using the gamepad's D-PAD (Diaries, Battlefuck resisting, Forge Menu, Animation Menu, Goblin Slave Market, Calendar, Bird Kingdom Map, Dance Dance quest, Death Not...)

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening after pausing the game and browsing one of the game's Menus during an ongoing attack animation

ːswirliesː Fixed some buggy quest completions getting triggered at the wrong times

ːswirliesː Fixed Mermaid Princess "Kraken Hat" costume making her bodiless

ːswirliesː Various fixes inside the Sphinx Pyramid

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Red Thread Ring with Mermaid and Bird Princess

*it's a lie.