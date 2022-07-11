Dota 2 update for 11 July 2022
ClientVersion 5358
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
Cosmetics
- New Economy Item: DPC International 2022 Player Card Dust
- New Economy Item: DPC International 2022 Player Card
- New Economy Item: The International 2022 Card Pack
English Localization
- DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event38_Name:
- DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event38_Dates:
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 5 Depot 381454
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
Extra notes