RENEGADE update for 8 July 2022

Alpha 2.1: Hud fixes

Alpha 2.1: Hud fixes

8 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ladies, gentlemen, boys and girls,

Friday is upon us, Happy friday!

Today was one of the funniest bug fixes I've had in a while. What can I say? That's a part of developing something. Albeit a videogame or even an application, it's just the way it is, mistakes can or will be made, especially when you're on your own ... Anywho ... Without keeping you guys in suspense, may not seem like much but ...

  • Fixed an issue with ammo, health and armor HUD icon textures not updating accordingly for both factions. (There's still the ammo counter issue on the Merc hud but I'll tackle that tomorrow).

Enjoy your friday,

Cet

Changed files in this update

