Beta 5 "Verticality" Patch (Beta 5.3.0)

Build 9086790 · Last edited 8 July 2022 – 14:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to the players who reported those bugs, here's another patch!

New content/features

Added the "Face" and "Side" cameras Fixed the camera button tooltips

Implemented character tilting when aiming at an enemy which is on a different storey

Improvements

Made the sticky cameras work even when not saving any shot

Improved agent state markers (stunned, smoked, etc) visibility through smoke

Tweaked the muzzle flash VFX

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed enemies sometimes shooting through smoke

Fixed characters with a shield losing sight of up/downstairs enemies

Fixed NPCs spawning on stair rails

Fixed grenade markers visible from different storeys

Fixed the camera toggle states when selecting a character

Fixed the Swaga47 emitting light

NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)