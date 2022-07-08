 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 8 July 2022

Beta 5 "Verticality" Patch (Beta 5.3.0)

Build 9086790

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to the players who reported those bugs, here's another patch!

New content/features

  • Added the "Face" and "Side" cameras Fixed the camera button tooltips
  • Implemented character tilting when aiming at an enemy which is on a different storey

Improvements

  • Made the sticky cameras work even when not saving any shot
  • Improved agent state markers (stunned, smoked, etc) visibility through smoke
  • Tweaked the muzzle flash VFX
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed enemies sometimes shooting through smoke
  • Fixed characters with a shield losing sight of up/downstairs enemies
  • Fixed NPCs spawning on stair rails
  • Fixed grenade markers visible from different storeys
  • Fixed the camera toggle states when selecting a character
  • Fixed the Swaga47 emitting light

NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)

