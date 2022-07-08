Beta 5 "Verticality" Patch (Beta 5.3.0)

Thanks to the players who reported those bugs, here's another patch!
New content/features
- Added the "Face" and "Side" cameras Fixed the camera button tooltips
- Implemented character tilting when aiming at an enemy which is on a different storey
Improvements
- Made the sticky cameras work even when not saving any shot
- Improved agent state markers (stunned, smoked, etc) visibility through smoke
- Tweaked the muzzle flash VFX
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed enemies sometimes shooting through smoke
- Fixed characters with a shield losing sight of up/downstairs enemies
- Fixed NPCs spawning on stair rails
- Fixed grenade markers visible from different storeys
- Fixed the camera toggle states when selecting a character
- Fixed the Swaga47 emitting light
NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)
