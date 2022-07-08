 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Colorful Creature update for 8 July 2022

TCC Beta 1.8.8.3 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9086405 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAME UPDATED TO BETA 1.8.8.3

Features:
  • Added splashtext for technoblade :ZooPig: :chcrown: (he never dies)
  • ENDLESS RUN BALANCING: Speed challenge in endless run is now between 2-5 difficulty levels instead of 3-6, also added few additional levels
  • Added some calendar levels (yeah.... that, I didn't do anything for calendar for like 5 months so I apologize lol)
  • Improved details on the rat hat
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed controller config in Windows (thanks The OP Master13)
  • Fixed some skins while in zero gravity (thanks dha)
Some notes:
  • Linux version is currently not working, I highly recommend for linux users to use proton to launch and play the game. Native support will come eventually again when the problems are fixed :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1651681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link