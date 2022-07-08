TCC Beta 1.8.8.3 Update

GAME UPDATED TO BETA 1.8.8.3
Features:
- Added splashtext for technoblade :ZooPig: :chcrown: (he never dies)
- ENDLESS RUN BALANCING: Speed challenge in endless run is now between 2-5 difficulty levels instead of 3-6, also added few additional levels
- Added some calendar levels (yeah.... that, I didn't do anything for calendar for like 5 months so I apologize lol)
- Improved details on the rat hat
Bugfixes:
- Fixed controller config in Windows (thanks The OP Master13)
- Fixed some skins while in zero gravity (thanks dha)
Some notes:
- Linux version is currently not working, I highly recommend for linux users to use proton to launch and play the game. Native support will come eventually again when the problems are fixed :)
Changed files in this update