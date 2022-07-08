 Skip to content

Afterinfection update for 8 July 2022

Update 0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9086164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Update note 0.1.5]

  • Fixed weapon inventory can't open need to find new weapon, old weapon in you inventory still bug.
  • Fixed weapon can't reload.
  • Fixed pocket inventory not showing.
  • Fixed drop weapon bug.

