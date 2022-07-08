 Skip to content

Within the Range update for 8 July 2022

Updated instructions on July 8, 2022

  1. Judge guidance is now one-to-many, with multiple judges leading at the same time, dividing unfurled beasts and shrikes equally among them.

  2. The air force now supports formation. The air force and the army moved independently.

