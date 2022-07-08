209: Early Access 0.12.46 - Japanese localization completed

209: Early Access 0.12.46 - July 8, 2022 6:25 AM EST

• Updated the Japanese localization. Enabling it on the store, today!

• Mobs will no longer be able to use many skills, including aura attacks, while stunned or frozen.

• Added some special handling for line wrapping for asian languages.

• Fixed a bug that notified yourself about coming online (friend alert).

• Golem's Shelf was changed from a 1hb to a 2hb bonus. This change is not retroactive.

• Added a GCD to Vampiric Gaze (SHM). It was supposed to be there. Sorry Shamans. Heh. Nothing personal.