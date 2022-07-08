 Skip to content

STOLEN CITY update for 8 July 2022

New Workbench / New Resources / Weapons Crafting

Share · View all patches · Build 9085152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added a modded workbench
  • you can craft the components of the weapons and the weapons itself on it

  • added new resources


some resources can be found in the world and some are bought only from a trader

  • a sort button has been added to the inventory

  • the principle of rendering information above NPCs and players has been changed, now the information can be seen from afar


  • increased the damage and the damage radius of the grenade launcher
  • the loot on the military base has been changed
  • fixed when mining, the stones did not fall to the ground

Changed files in this update

Depot 1962571
