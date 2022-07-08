New Workbench / New Resources / Weapons Crafting

Added a modded workbench
- you can craft the components of the weapons and the weapons itself on it
- added new resources
some resources can be found in the world and some are bought only from a trader
- a sort button has been added to the inventory
- the principle of rendering information above NPCs and players has been changed, now the information can be seen from afar
- increased the damage and the damage radius of the grenade launcher
- the loot on the military base has been changed
- fixed when mining, the stones did not fall to the ground
Changed files in this update