- The game company has made changes to the staff training content.
- Optimization of the number of games sold.
- Adjustment of the time and money needed to develop the game.
- Numerical adjustments to the content of the technology tree.
- Optimisation of the staff management UI interface.
- Adjustments to the office UI layout.
- Optimisation of the talent market interface.
- Suspension of the time progress bar when the staff management pop-up window is running.
- Adjustment to the value of the impact of training on employee excitement.
- Optimisation of Q's newbie guide.
投资模拟器：打工篇 update for 8 July 2022
20220707 Update Log
Patchnotes via Steam Community
