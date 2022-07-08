 Skip to content

投资模拟器：打工篇 update for 8 July 2022

20220707 Update Log

Last edited by Wendy

  1. The game company has made changes to the staff training content.
  2. Optimization of the number of games sold.
  3. Adjustment of the time and money needed to develop the game.
  4. Numerical adjustments to the content of the technology tree.
  5. Optimisation of the staff management UI interface.
  6. Adjustments to the office UI layout.
  7. Optimisation of the talent market interface.
  8. Suspension of the time progress bar when the staff management pop-up window is running.
  9. Adjustment to the value of the impact of training on employee excitement.
  10. Optimisation of Q's newbie guide.

