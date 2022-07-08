 Skip to content

Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 8 July 2022

Version 1.15.13

Build 9084805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • AI : Small improvement in shot decisions.
  • Interface : Fixed cosmetic issue on career calendar introduced in v1.15.12.
  • Interface : Fixed small navigation problems involving tournament tables.
  • Interface : Controller dialog on first launch is now skipped when running from Steam Deck.

