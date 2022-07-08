- AI : Small improvement in shot decisions.
- Interface : Fixed cosmetic issue on career calendar introduced in v1.15.12.
- Interface : Fixed small navigation problems involving tournament tables.
- Interface : Controller dialog on first launch is now skipped when running from Steam Deck.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 8 July 2022
Version 1.15.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator Content Depot 779431
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update