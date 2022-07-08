Early Access Release v.016

Good evening,

With yesterday's release of v.015, we unintentionally changed the location of the save files. This will cause the game to believe that there are no save files if you've played before the update. With this small patch, we aim to correct the issue.

If you want to recover your save from before v.015, all you need to do is download the new update and the saves will reappear when you boot up Barton Lynch Pro Surfing 2022.

If you've played the game since the update and would prefer to keep the new save, you can simply copy and paste the PlayerInfo.sav file over to the original save folder.

Save file path before v.015 (the folder with your original save):

%USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/Bungarra Software/Barton Lynch Surfing 2022/PlayerSave/

Save file path from v.015 (the folder with the new save):

%USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/Bungarra Software Pty Ltd/Barton Lynch Surfing 2022/PlayerSave/

If you haven't accessed the AppData folder on your computer before, here's a guide:

https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/appdata-where-to-find-the-appdata-folder-in-windows-10/

Here are the patch notes for Release v.016:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

🌊 Fixed game failing to read saves from before v.015

Currently working on:

Optimisation (FPS & memory for PC + XSX)

IN PROGRESS: animation events (spray) for take-off, landings and hold moves

GAME END CUTSCENE: Adding polish to this scene

BILLABONG: Billabong – short model icons for their shorts

We apologise if there's been any inconvenience and please let us know if anymore problems persist. Special thanks to Rjtuberider for bringing it to our attention so we could quickly publish a fix.

The Bungarra team.