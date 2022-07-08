New playable species Avian, and yet another 100+ new Equipment variants.

Hi folks,

This patch adds the last significant batch of high-tier Equipment variants and a new playable Species: The Avians.

"Avians have been living in seclusion for most of the last two centuries, as it had been decreed by King Agsturr'a the Wise. During his 155-year reign, Avians found peace and prosperity. They saw advancement beyond those of the Kul'rsa (derogatory term roughly meaning 'unfeathered' or 'puny' depending on who you ask)

The death of their heirless King in 1231 EC sow disarray among the noble Avian families, causing a civil war that lasted for over three decades and ultimately broke the Avian society apart.<br><br>Many Avian families migrated to the lands of the Kul'rsa, seeking a new home. In contrast, others remained behind, gathering the pieces and trying to rebuild what they lost.

Avians are bird-like humanoids with a body entirely covered by feathers. Their wings are disproportionate to their weight, giving them the limited ability to fly for a short time. Unable to form speech, they communicate exclusively through their unrivaled telepathic powers."

Avians have two playable subspecies, the Nattravn and the Crowven. Additionally, I added several new cards in their various skills.

Coming up next will be the Relics and Armaments DLC (well, as soon as it is ready), so in the meantime, have a great Summer, and let me know if you encounter any issues!

Patch Notes - 08/07 # 1.040.5

Bugfixes

Closing the Collection/Deckbuilder window will also close the confirmation dialog for using or recharging consumables.

Saved Presets will properly retain the forsaken skills.

Fixed some card typos.

New Content

Added new playable Species Avian and their assorted cards.

Avians have the subspecies of Nattravn & Crowven.

Added 106 higher tier variants of existing Equipment.

Modding Additions