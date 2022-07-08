V0.1.3.8 - New Sats

**
New Stats
**
- Counter Damage: When attacked reflect X% of the enemy's damage
**
New Item
Warrior Armor : Counter dmg (+10% per stack)
Other
**
- Add German language (GG)
- Add Japanese language (GG)
**
**
**
