Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 8 July 2022

V0.1.3.8 - New Sats

**

New Stats

**

  • Counter Damage: When attacked reflect X% of the enemy's damage
    **

    New Item


    Warrior Armor : Counter dmg (+10% per stack)

    Other

    **

  • Add German language (GG)
  • Add Japanese language (GG)

