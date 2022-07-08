 Skip to content

Soldat 2 update for 8 July 2022

0.8.43a patch released

Share · View all patches · Build 9084178

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed interface interfering with shooting
removed mouse click for vote window
removed ranked window expand button while playing
added ranked window expand button only when in game menu (ESC)
removed "joined spectators" chat message
removed "joined server" chat messages for spectator
fixed chat hiding when playing with lobby hidden
lobby start button dissapears after pressing
fixed caps/returns end game stats

