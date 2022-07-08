 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Meister2 update for 8 July 2022

정규 패치

Share · View all patches · Build 9083833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Clicking the enemy camp now shows a summary of the Wave information that appears on the stage.
  • Finally, Unit Information Panel displays the unit type, job name, and counter unit information.
  • Improvements have been made so that more appropriate units are equipped first when crafted items are automatically equipped.
  • <.> keys allow you to select a unit to play without a weapon. (Please wait a little longer to change shortcut settings!)

Balance:

  • The wood consumption of <Barracks>, <Sorcerer's Altar>, and <Sanctum> has been reduced by 20.
  • The wood consumption of <Archery Range> has increased by 20.

Fixed:

  • In the campaign, the item upgrade gauge UI has been modified to appear only when an upgrade is available. (so it now appears in the tutorial so it won't confuse you)
  • Fixed incorrect display of item stats.
  • Fixed an issue where <Wolf Rider> was incorrectly typed when included in a blitz.
  • Some items with a price of 0 when sold in the <Market> among the higher item have been corrected.
  • Fixed an issue where, when creating higher item, the unit that was wearing the existing part did not upgrade and equip it automatically.
  • In Unit Information Panel, the units that were standing too close to the camera were cleaned up.
  • Indicated where to get items that are still locked in the Research tab of the campaign.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link