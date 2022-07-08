Improvements:
- Clicking the enemy camp now shows a summary of the Wave information that appears on the stage.
- Finally, Unit Information Panel displays the unit type, job name, and counter unit information.
- Improvements have been made so that more appropriate units are equipped first when crafted items are automatically equipped.
- <.> keys allow you to select a unit to play without a weapon. (Please wait a little longer to change shortcut settings!)
Balance:
- The wood consumption of <Barracks>, <Sorcerer's Altar>, and <Sanctum> has been reduced by 20.
- The wood consumption of <Archery Range> has increased by 20.
Fixed:
- In the campaign, the item upgrade gauge UI has been modified to appear only when an upgrade is available. (so it now appears in the tutorial so it won't confuse you)
- Fixed incorrect display of item stats.
- Fixed an issue where <Wolf Rider> was incorrectly typed when included in a blitz.
- Some items with a price of 0 when sold in the <Market> among the higher item have been corrected.
- Fixed an issue where, when creating higher item, the unit that was wearing the existing part did not upgrade and equip it automatically.
- In Unit Information Panel, the units that were standing too close to the camera were cleaned up.
- Indicated where to get items that are still locked in the Research tab of the campaign.
