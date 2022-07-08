 Skip to content

Out of Sight Playtest update for 8 July 2022

Change Log: 1027

  • Improved upon trajectory target clamping to grid area
  • Fixed enemy not flipping when FOV points opposite way
  • Fixed distraction device not beeping after Sinew explode which made it hard to find
  • Changed a few things around in room 12
  • Added wall monitor proximity sound turning on/off when player turns it on/off
  • Minor update to NPC dialogue in Room 8.
  • Fixed background assets not showing
  • Added itchio changelog builder

