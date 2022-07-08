- Improved upon trajectory target clamping to grid area
- Fixed enemy not flipping when FOV points opposite way
- Fixed distraction device not beeping after Sinew explode which made it hard to find
- Changed a few things around in room 12
- Added wall monitor proximity sound turning on/off when player turns it on/off
- Minor update to NPC dialogue in Room 8.
- Fixed background assets not showing
- Added itchio changelog builder
Out of Sight Playtest update for 8 July 2022
Change Log: 1027
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update