- Added a new Talus-branded shooting gallery with two challenge levels to the Arcade (look for the sparkles!)
- Improved the Chain after Kill perk from Chain +1 to Chain +3
- World Events now try to find servers closer to you
- Respawning will now spawn you in the most recent sector you were in for this difficulty setting. This will initially reset everyone's spawn point to the startup valley, but it'll work properly when logging back in.
- The Yo-Yo projectile affix can now combine properly with Chain/Ricochet for multiple hits
- Added Javelin, Yoyo, Circuit, and Sine projectile movement types to the drop pool at level 40+, but very rare.
- Fixed a Teleport/Dash/Grapple issue where it wouldn't allow short range teleports after correcting for an angled floor
- Fixed a Grapple issue where it would cancel early if it was aimed straight up
- Fixed a bug where Accuracy, Crit%/x, and Attack Speed were not marked as Weapon Local
- Fixed a rare issue causing loading to fail (couldn't find a random server for a quest). If this ever happens again, just try logging back in.
- Fixed an issue where grenades/zones would (re)spawn as the wrong size after a while
- Fixed the Brute Force exploit not dealing damage at all. And nerfed the damage it was supposed to do, because wow it was more than I thought. Still is super strong.
- Fixed the Volcano end boss arena not letting people out
- Fixed Ride the Glide achievement unlocking too early and only when on the ground
- Minor AI navigation fixes
- Started working on the Sol Fusion tower, but it's definitely not open for business yet.
Black Ice update for 8 July 2022
0.9.182 - 7/7/22 Gallery
Patchnotes via Steam Community
