- Fixed ‘Failed to Update Session’ error permanently appearing
- Reduced logging spam
- Increased arrow crafting time
- Increased flintlock ammo crafting time
- Fixed issue with flintlock pistol and musket getting an extra shot at 0% durability
- Decreased max marine reload speed from 30% to 20%
- Fixed meat throwing exploit with traps
- Navigator has a new coat
- Fixed an exploit allowing building unreachable totems
- Compendium videos for Hush and Doppelganger added
- Fixed game servers starting with less than 4 players
- Fixed Doppelgänger losing coal from barrels when spell finishes
- Reduced time to blow boiler from boosting
- Reduced coal sled chances of spawning on first island in Approach
- Fixed an anticheat issue to do with Doppelgänger
- Added wolves to the first camp in approach
- Fixed disconnected player from looking twisted
- Fixed Doppelgänger getting players stuck on the ship
Dread Hunger update for 8 July 2022
Hotfix 1.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update