 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dread Hunger update for 8 July 2022

Hotfix 1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9082847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed ‘Failed to Update Session’ error permanently appearing
  • Reduced logging spam
  • Increased arrow crafting time
  • Increased flintlock ammo crafting time
  • Fixed issue with flintlock pistol and musket getting an extra shot at 0% durability
  • Decreased max marine reload speed from 30% to 20%
  • Fixed meat throwing exploit with traps
  • Navigator has a new coat
  • Fixed an exploit allowing building unreachable totems
  • Compendium videos for Hush and Doppelganger added
  • Fixed game servers starting with less than 4 players
  • Fixed Doppelgänger losing coal from barrels when spell finishes
  • Reduced time to blow boiler from boosting
  • Reduced coal sled chances of spawning on first island in Approach
  • Fixed an anticheat issue to do with Doppelgänger
  • Added wolves to the first camp in approach
  • Fixed disconnected player from looking twisted
  • Fixed Doppelgänger getting players stuck on the ship
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link