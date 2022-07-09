Improved Visuals, U.I. & Numerous Fixes

Visual Effects & Gameplay Improvements
- Roxy has a new & improved respawn effect.
- The super gem has a new & improved sparkle & explosion effect.
- The trials star has a new & improved sparkle & explosion effect.
- Teleporters now have a prompt that is displayed before teleporting rather than it being automatic.
- The camera angles during the boss cutscene for the 3rd boss have been changed.
U.I. Redesign & Gamepad Support
- The bumpers on the gamepad can now be used to change Roxy's cosmetics in the fur & hat shops as well as in the character bible.
- All of the menus within the game have been completely redesigned.
- Dialogue textboxes now have new backgrounds.
- Skip cutscene prompt has a new background.
- Dropdown menus now auto scroll when using the gamepad.
- The gamepad’s back button can now be used to exit out of the pause menu.
Bug Fixes & Misc.
- Behind the scenes performance optimization.
- Fixed an issue that caused the gold to flicker sporadically on the floor in Rapid Ryan’s Arcade.
- Fixed an issue that caused Restless Rich to hover in the Games area of the overworld.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes-caused Restless Rich to appear in the wrong section of the overworld.
- Fixed a bug that caused audio to play when loading the overworld.
- Fixed various bugs related to the missile blocker arcade game.
- Fixed a bug on the pause menu in Ryan's Arcade that showed empty text.
- Fixed various typos.
- Fixed a gamepad navigation issue on the menus when switching into the gameplay settings screen.
- Fixed a gamepad navigation issue on the gameplay settings screen.
- Fixed a gamepad navigation issue on the main menu.
- Fixed a gamepad navigation issue on the settings menus with Rapid Ryan’s Arcade.
- Fixed an issue where some buttons in the pause menu did not play sounds.
- Fixed an issue where the buttons in the character viewer did not play sounds.
- Fixed an issue when navigating the guidebook that was introduced in the last update.
