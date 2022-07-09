 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon update for 9 July 2022

Improved Visuals, U.I. & Numerous Fixes

Build 9082757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Visual Effects & Gameplay Improvements

  • Roxy has a new & improved respawn effect.
  • The super gem has a new & improved sparkle & explosion effect.
  • The trials star has a new & improved sparkle & explosion effect.
  • Teleporters now have a prompt that is displayed before teleporting rather than it being automatic.
  • The camera angles during the boss cutscene for the 3rd boss have been changed.

U.I. Redesign & Gamepad Support

  • The bumpers on the gamepad can now be used to change Roxy's cosmetics in the fur & hat shops as well as in the character bible.
  • All of the menus within the game have been completely redesigned.
  • Dialogue textboxes now have new backgrounds.
  • Skip cutscene prompt has a new background.
  • Dropdown menus now auto scroll when using the gamepad.
  • The gamepad’s back button can now be used to exit out of the pause menu.

Bug Fixes & Misc.

  • Behind the scenes performance optimization.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the gold to flicker sporadically on the floor in Rapid Ryan’s Arcade.
  • Fixed an issue that caused Restless Rich to hover in the Games area of the overworld.
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes-caused Restless Rich to appear in the wrong section of the overworld.
  • Fixed a bug that caused audio to play when loading the overworld.
  • Fixed various bugs related to the missile blocker arcade game.
  • Fixed a bug on the pause menu in Ryan's Arcade that showed empty text.
  • Fixed various typos.
  • Fixed a gamepad navigation issue on the menus when switching into the gameplay settings screen.
  • Fixed a gamepad navigation issue on the gameplay settings screen.
  • Fixed a gamepad navigation issue on the main menu.
  • Fixed a gamepad navigation issue on the settings menus with Rapid Ryan’s Arcade.
  • Fixed an issue where some buttons in the pause menu did not play sounds.
  • Fixed an issue where the buttons in the character viewer did not play sounds.
  • Fixed an issue when navigating the guidebook that was introduced in the last update.

Changed files in this update

