 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Unearthened update for 8 July 2022

Major update to Save Game System. v1.6.180

Share · View all patches · Build 9082708 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build v1.6.180

  • Code optimizations and technical changes.
  • Code clean up.
  • Implemented new save system
  • Implemented save slots

Build v1.5.180

  • Code optimizations and technical changes.
  • Different Mouse cursor for different actions, making things easier to identify.
  • Semi working save game slot system (Path finding but for same text date)

Build v1.4.180

  • Code optimizations and technical changes.
  • Cool new custom mouse cursor.
  • Now you can go to HQ building by pressing Home key
  • Now you can circle through all your buildings by pressing Page UP/Down

Build v1.1.180

  • Code optimizations and technical changes.
  • Improved Weapon fx.
  • Improved map/New Map.
  • Improved map performance.
  • Improved resource nodes.
  • Fixed metal extractor animation bug.
  • Buildings Resource Generation bar size Readjusted.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1847251
  • Loading history…
Depot 1847252
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link