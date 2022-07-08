Major update to Save Game System. v1.6.180

Build v1.6.180
- Code optimizations and technical changes.
- Code clean up.
- Implemented new save system
- Implemented save slots
Build v1.5.180
- Code optimizations and technical changes.
- Different Mouse cursor for different actions, making things easier to identify.
- Semi working save game slot system (Path finding but for same text date)
Build v1.4.180
- Code optimizations and technical changes.
- Cool new custom mouse cursor.
- Now you can go to HQ building by pressing Home key
- Now you can circle through all your buildings by pressing Page UP/Down
Build v1.1.180
- Code optimizations and technical changes.
- Improved Weapon fx.
- Improved map/New Map.
- Improved map performance.
- Improved resource nodes.
- Fixed metal extractor animation bug.
- Buildings Resource Generation bar size Readjusted.
Changed files in this update