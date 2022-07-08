 Skip to content

Last Call BBS update for 8 July 2022

UPDATE: Early Access improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update adds a level editor to X’BPGH: The Forbidden Path.

  • After you have beaten the game you will now see an extra button in the top-right corner of the level select menu.
  • If you click that button it will open a puzzle without a goal that lets you add and remove generic metal pieces by left and right clicking on empty cells in the first dish.
  • We are attempting to create a set of 10 to 15 user-created puzzles that will unlock after the campaign is completed.
  • If you want to design a puzzle and see it included, send me a screenshot of your "solved" puzzle (custom metal pattern + desired flesh result) via email (zach@zachtronics.com) and let me know what name you would like to be credited (first initial and last name).
  • If you do not want to use your real name you can make one up, as long as it sounds like a plausible name.
  • We will be creating custom metal pieces for these puzzles, so you should make something that could look like a plausible "flesh device" when connected to professionally drawn metal components.
  • The difficulty of your puzzle should be similar to the difficulty of the puzzles in the last two columns.

Today's update also includes the following changes:

  • [NETronics Connect!] Fixed a bug where the download quota would not update when some games were running.
  • [20th Century Food Court] Added support for rotating parts with the mouse wheel.

