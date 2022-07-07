sprinting+sliding

[sprinting]
- New input: Sprint(default: LeftControl)
//sprint can be tapped to toggle on, which will remain on as long as you're running within a forward arc
- Added sprinting animations
[sliding]
- New sliding mechanics
//activated by holding "crouch" while moving at a fast enough speed
- Added sounds for sliding on different surfaces and water
- Added stubs for sliding animations
[misc]
- Fixed VR tools launching for some players
- Removed smaller foliage for the time being
- Removed debug spheres
