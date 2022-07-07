 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stomping Land update for 7 July 2022

sprinting+sliding

Share · View all patches · Build 9082072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[sprinting]

  • New input: Sprint(default: LeftControl)
    //sprint can be tapped to toggle on, which will remain on as long as you're running within a forward arc
  • Added sprinting animations

[sliding]

  • New sliding mechanics
    //activated by holding "crouch" while moving at a fast enough speed
  • Added sounds for sliding on different surfaces and water
  • Added stubs for sliding animations

[misc]

  • Fixed VR tools launching for some players
  • Removed smaller foliage for the time being
  • Removed debug spheres

Changed files in this update

Public Content Depot 263441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link