 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SurrounDead update for 7 July 2022

Patch 1.0.8 - Keycards - New Bunker System

Share · View all patches · Build 9081660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

NEW BUNKER DOOR CODE/KEYPAD SYSTEM

**

  • Before when you entered a bunker you had to find a code and this was generated with each save. However, this causes issues, where codes wouldn't generate, etc.
  • This new system implements 2 types of keycards the player can find.
  • Standard Keycard: One time use on any bunker door
  • All Access Keycard: Extremely rare and can be used multiple times on any bunker door
  • Standard keycards will be spawned in briefcases placed around the map, these both have a random chance to spawn at their set locations and and a 75% chance to spawn that keycard.
  • All Access Keycards are extremely rare, you could say some big dead person has it on them possibly, but again extremely rare.

CONTENT/FEATURES:

  • New bunker door system
  • Airdrops now spawn a marker if you have a GPS. However this marker only lasts for 30 seconds.

CHANGES:

  • Increased distance and volume of ice cream truck audio
  • Increased zombie boss health
  • Irradiated zombies now have a very slightly longer delay after attacking
  • Irradiated zombies have a random health between 150 and 250
  • FOB Bravo walls raised and entrances tightened
  • Reduced zombie crawler health to 50
  • Increased no building zone around radiation locations
  • Improved vehicle lights
  • Improved build menu UI

BUG FIXES:

  • Fix for map being blank
  • Fix for being able to binoculars with map open
  • Various fixes with inventory system
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link