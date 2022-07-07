- Added more health potions and armor drops
- Added dialogue voice volume slider to audio options
- Added 30% chance for default/neutral voice sounds to play
- Added build preview so you can see where the turret will be built
- Added recall preview so you can see which turret will get recalled
- Added greyed out icons for locked upgrades to the workbench menu
- Added leave level confirmation prompt so you can make sure you are ready to leave
- Added skip ui for dialogues/camera pans so you know to hold select button to skip
- Removed player collision with turrets so you can move through them
- Removed a ton of fluff dialogues so the gameplay is interrupted less
- Balanced crossbow turret upgrades
- Increased top-tier upgrade price from 60 to 80
- Improved gamepad support for main menu and workbench
- Fixed bug where default resolution was not set correctly
- Fixed mouse cursor not always showing when using mouse
- Fixed getting stuck on grey screen if die after Kakaaw dies
- Fixed checkpoints not saving progress if any enemy spawner was active
- Fixed not being able to backtrack to certain keys or chests
Dwerve: Prologue update for 7 July 2022
v1.0.10 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
