Dwerve update for 7 July 2022

v1.0.10 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9081462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Buffed solaris turret so deals more base and bonus damage
  • Added localization for Runewall and Credits
  • Added more health potions and armor drops
  • Added dialogue voice volume slider to audio options
  • Added 30% chance for default/neutral voice sounds to play
  • Added build preview so you can see where the turret will be built
  • Added recall preview so you can see which turret will get recalled
  • Added greyed out icons for locked upgrades to the workbench menu
  • Added leave level confirmation prompt so you can make sure you are ready to leave
  • Added skip ui for dialogues/camera pans so you know to hold select button to skip
  • Removed player collision with turrets so you can move through them
  • Removed a ton of fluff dialogues so the gameplay is interrupted less
  • Balanced crossbow turret and axe turret upgrades
  • Balanced Ginnar's health so it takes longer for him to be killed
  • Decreased boss scrap drops from 100/150 to 50
  • Increased top-tier upgrade price from 60 to 80
  • Improved all sneak sections so can sneak or fight to progress
  • Improved gamepad support for main menu and workbench
  • Improved level layouts to minimize backtracking
  • Improved puzzle design to minimize confusion
  • Improved battle design for Mushroom Meadows so more challenging
  • Fixed bug where default resolution was not set correctly
  • Fixed Nithing Realm checkpoint bug that caused level to start in broken state
  • Fixed Crystal Guardian getting stuck in a kick loop
  • Fixed mouse cursor not always showing when using mouse
  • Fixed getting stuck on grey screen if die after Kakaaw dies
  • Fixed checkpoints not saving progress if any enemy spawner was active
  • Fixed not being able to backtrack to certain keys or chests

Changed files in this update

