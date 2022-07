Share · View all patches · Build 9080943 · Last edited 7 July 2022 – 19:26:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Weekly SBB99 limited time event, taking place on July 8th from 12-3pm PT.

During this time, Storybook Brawl transforms into SBB99, and you'll battle 99 other players (instead of the normal 7).

Want more details? Check out this article by Matt Nass to learn more:

[url= https://news.storybookbrawl.com/articles/2022-06_sbb99_announcement/]

https://news.storybookbrawl.com/articles/2022-06_sbb99_announcement/[/url]