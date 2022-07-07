 Skip to content

Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 7 July 2022

v0.10.7 Build

  • Adding Ambient Occlusion and other lighting effects
  • Updated characters holding torches to use torch-holding animations
  • Fixed some animations opening character mouths
  • Remove zoom tutorial on the controller
  • Puzzle updates to Mission 1
  • Game pauses when shifting focus to a different application
  • Game pauses when last attached controller is unplugged
  • Fixing controller tutorials to show only controller buttons
  • When only a controller is used, mouse is hidden

