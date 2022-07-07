- Adding Ambient Occlusion and other lighting effects
- Updated characters holding torches to use torch-holding animations
- Fixed some animations opening character mouths
- Remove zoom tutorial on the controller
- Puzzle updates to Mission 1
- Game pauses when shifting focus to a different application
- Game pauses when last attached controller is unplugged
- Fixing controller tutorials to show only controller buttons
- When only a controller is used, mouse is hidden
Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 7 July 2022
v0.10.7 Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
