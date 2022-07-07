- CG Gallery has been fixed; some images that were unlocked but did not appear will now appear.
- Music Room is now fixed; redundant BGMs that were not used in the actual gameplay have been removed from the list.
- The overflow error that prevented certain players from passing the roll credits on Chihiro's route has been resolved. However, we are unable to reproduce this specific error, so if any of you continue to experience this issue, please report it to us.
One Last Crane update for 7 July 2022
One Last Crane 1.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update