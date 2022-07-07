 Skip to content

One Last Crane update for 7 July 2022

One Last Crane 1.1.0

Build 9080693

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • CG Gallery has been fixed; some images that were unlocked but did not appear will now appear.
  • Music Room is now fixed; redundant BGMs that were not used in the actual gameplay have been removed from the list.
  • The overflow error that prevented certain players from passing the roll credits on Chihiro's route has been resolved. However, we are unable to reproduce this specific error, so if any of you continue to experience this issue, please report it to us.

Changed files in this update

Base Depot 446531
