v1.07 HotFix

Hello Admirals,
We just deployed the following small update.
1.07 Hotfix
- Fixed issues that could greatly delay the campaign turns ("Building Turns" Lag).
- Fixed bug that could cause crew training to become higher than "trained" without combat.
- Total Crew pool will now depend on population and will not increase infinitely.
- Adjusted Tension to be caused a little more easily.
- Fixed issue that caused Conning Tower armor limit to be very low.
- Campaign AI will scrap ships or delete old designs more efficiently (AI fleets should become stronger in the long term).
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
