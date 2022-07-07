 Skip to content

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 7 July 2022

v1.07 HotFix

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 7 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Admirals,
We just deployed the following small update.

1.07 Hotfix

  • Fixed issues that could greatly delay the campaign turns ("Building Turns" Lag).
  • Fixed bug that could cause crew training to become higher than "trained" without combat.
  • Total Crew pool will now depend on population and will not increase infinitely.
  • Adjusted Tension to be caused a little more easily.
  • Fixed issue that caused Conning Tower armor limit to be very low.
  • Campaign AI will scrap ships or delete old designs more efficiently (AI fleets should become stronger in the long term).

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team

