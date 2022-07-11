Patch: cruise control, bugfixes

Greetings, captains!
An update for the early access version of Black Skylands has been released
The list of changes:
- FEATURES -
- Some cutscenes are able to be skipped now
- Ship's cruise control is no longer activated automatically at engine's max power, but it can be activated manually at any point by double pressing the acceleration button. Any further acceleration or deceleration input will disable the cruise control.
- BUG FIXES -
- Minecart's destruction during a raid is always correctly finishes the quest now
- Splatter's bullets that ricochet off the player's shield now deal damage to enemies
- Player's animation won't be reset to the empty-handed one after a cutscene with raid boss' appearance
enemies on a boarding ship cannot be pushed through walls by projectiles now
- Speech bubbles are always the same size regardless of camera distance now
- Fixed a bug with disappearing of boss' HP bar
- Fixed an issue with death screen, if the nearest respawn point is Fathersip
- Fixed a projectiles' missing sound, when they are reflecting by the player's shield
- Fixed an issue, when players got broken save with a ship inside surface's collider
- MISCELLANEOUS -
- Inventory items sort by tier and power now
- Reworked the boss fight in the "Helping Hands" quest
- Free camera on the ship is always active without pressing the button now
- You can put any weapon in each weapon slot now (previously only pistols could be put in the first slot)
- Added a ship's hold capacity widget to the ship's HUD
- Removed the "Raise Shields" hint in the HUD
Please, update your game.
