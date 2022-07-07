Update 1.29b: Improvements and hotfix

[CHANGELOG]
- Add: Select music pack played
- Add: Maps of Steam workshop are editable directly in "Map editor"
- Add: Squads of Steam workshop are editable directly in "Squads"
- Improve: AI behavior
- Improve: AI optimisation
- Fix: If only secondary weapon used, switch/holstered weapon doesn't work correctly
- Fix: Use a handgun with shield with secondary weapon slot doesn't wort correctly
- Fix: AI might not heard some noise correctly
- Fix: Possible overlap between main menu music and deployment music
- Fix: Some texts errors
Changed files in this update