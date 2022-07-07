 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 7 July 2022

Update 1.29b: Improvements and hotfix

Build 9080326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[CHANGELOG]

  • Add: Select music pack played
  • Add: Maps of Steam workshop are editable directly in "Map editor"
  • Add: Squads of Steam workshop are editable directly in "Squads"
  • Improve: AI behavior
  • Improve: AI optimisation
  • Fix: If only secondary weapon used, switch/holstered weapon doesn't work correctly
  • Fix: Use a handgun with shield with secondary weapon slot doesn't wort correctly
  • Fix: AI might not heard some noise correctly
  • Fix: Possible overlap between main menu music and deployment music
  • Fix: Some texts errors
