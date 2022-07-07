Early access update

v0.3.1
Changelog :
Features :
- Final version of the Influence gain system at the end of games
- Daily rewards for the first seven days of log-into the game
Bugfix :
- Correction of a rare bug that could freeze the player on an infinite loading screen if their opponent closed the game right at the beginning of the match.
- Some passive spell effects will no longer apply their effects after a discard from the board (such as equipment bonuses)
- Cards with the keyword “Protector” will now be affected by all spells, including those without targets
- "Ritual of decomposition" : if the target of the damage inflicted by the Ritual was a Permanent with HP, it was always discarded even if it had HP left. It is no longer the case.
Known bugs (pending resolution):
- Graphic bug: “Unleashed Ocean” only displays a full mana discharge, however the mana sent back to the manapools reflect the correct number of waves used.
- Seed in the wind does not activate its draw effect when discarding it
- Animated Tree can create bugs on the return of Seeds
- The timer of your opponent can sometimes display wrong numbers
- Discarded permanent cards come back on the board with the HPs they had while leaving the board
