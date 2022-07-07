 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mage Noir - Infinity update for 7 July 2022

Early access update

Share · View all patches · Build 9080310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.3.1

Changelog :

Features :

  • Final version of the Influence gain system at the end of games
  • Daily rewards for the first seven days of log-into the game

Bugfix :

  • Correction of a rare bug that could freeze the player on an infinite loading screen if their opponent closed the game right at the beginning of the match.
  • Some passive spell effects will no longer apply their effects after a discard from the board (such as equipment bonuses)
  • Cards with the keyword “Protector” will now be affected by all spells, including those without targets
  • "Ritual of decomposition" : if the target of the damage inflicted by the Ritual was a Permanent with HP, it was always discarded even if it had HP left. It is no longer the case.

Known bugs (pending resolution):

  • Graphic bug: “Unleashed Ocean” only displays a full mana discharge, however the mana sent back to the manapools reflect the correct number of waves used.
  • Seed in the wind does not activate its draw effect when discarding it
  • Animated Tree can create bugs on the return of Seeds
  • The timer of your opponent can sometimes display wrong numbers
  • Discarded permanent cards come back on the board with the HPs they had while leaving the board
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link