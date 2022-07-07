 Skip to content

Hexfactory update for 7 July 2022

v0.0.22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.0.22
Again, a lot of small changes in the core programing of the game. Hope no big bugs!

  • Main Menu review for No_Animation set
  • A lot revision of codes to improve processing
  • Fixed Buff in Parasites to reflect the cycle spawned (Old spawned parasites maybe will show strange %)
  • Added option (No Stats) to "MoreStats" button. (to save some memory and processing)
  • Fixed error on loging the MaxPower as 1.000.000.000... MW
  • UI Scaling (Testing for the HUD - in settings)
  • Now Catherine Smith sells items for you in the Stock Market - NEW RESEARCH - Price: Donation points*0.90/to/1.30 - all products with more than 2000 spaces in warehouses.
  • Some adjusting widget for German language
  • New Sign Building (alpha version)
