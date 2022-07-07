Total War: WARHAMMER III - Compatibility Hotfix 1.3.1

Hello everyone! Today's hotfix makes behind-the-scenes changes which, while minor, are necessary for us to make following Update 1.3. These should have no impact on your gameplay, cross-platform compatibility, or save games, and we apologize for the inconvenience of a surprise build!
If you do experience any issues, our support team is ready and available to help you work through any issues:
```
— The Total War Team
### 📃 COMPATIBILITY HOTFIX 1.3.1
* Updated several supporting files related to future releases for _Total War: WARHAMMER III_. (No player-facing changes.)
Changed files in this update