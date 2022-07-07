 Skip to content

轻语谱 update for 7 July 2022

July 7 Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Copywriting revisions in English, Russian, and Japanese have been completed.

  2. Three image detail adjustments.

  3. Added back button at the end of each story.

