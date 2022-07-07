v0.1.7.2 Hotfixes

Hello.
We did hotfix to fix bugs.
About v0.1.7.2 update.
-
Hotfixes
-
Probably fixed the issue where 'Press Any Key' after death does not proceed by pressing the key.
- It didn't occur again in internal testing.
-If the issue occurs, Please! Please report!
- Fixed the Orb not unlocking after defeating Don Sagnan.
- The description of the Ancient Coin Totem has been corrected.
- The description of Traces of Nightmare Midas' Fist Bless has been corrected.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Wheat Sack to keep triggering if you take a ground attack with Iron Boots and Wheat Sack acquired.
- Modified so that the cooldown of the Thorn Armor proceeds if it is blocked by the Shieldman while dashing while acquiring thorn armor.
- Fixed an issue where the Orbs would stop retrieving when using SpAttack while retrieving them.
- Fixed the Orbs sometimes hovering around players without being retrieved.
- Fixed an issue where the Shield gauge would go beyond the box when charging the Shield when at low HP.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update