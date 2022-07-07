 Skip to content

Nightmare: The Lunatic update for 7 July 2022

v0.1.7.2 Hotfixes

Build 9078905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.

We did hotfix to fix bugs.

About v0.1.7.2 update.

  • Hotfixes

  • Probably fixed the issue where 'Press Any Key' after death does not proceed by pressing the key.

  • It didn't occur again in internal testing.
    -If the issue occurs, Please! Please report!
  • Fixed the Orb not unlocking after defeating Don Sagnan.
  • The description of the Ancient Coin Totem has been corrected.
  • The description of Traces of Nightmare Midas' Fist Bless has been corrected.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Wheat Sack to keep triggering if you take a ground attack with Iron Boots and Wheat Sack acquired.
  • Modified so that the cooldown of the Thorn Armor proceeds if it is blocked by the Shieldman while dashing while acquiring thorn armor.
  • Fixed an issue where the Orbs would stop retrieving when using SpAttack while retrieving them.
  • Fixed the Orbs sometimes hovering around players without being retrieved.
  • Fixed an issue where the Shield gauge would go beyond the box when charging the Shield when at low HP.

Thank you.

