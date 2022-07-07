Hotfix - Raft 1.08

CHANGELOG
- Rhino shark will now go to the next level as soon as one pillar is destroyed, instead of waiting for the player to go to the next level
- Added Sort into Storage button in storag UI. This button will check for items in your inventory that matches items in the storage and move those items to the storage. Does not move items that have durability or consume stacks
BUG FIXES
- Issue where Varuna Point Rhino Shark disappears
- Issue where removing Rhino Shark trophy would destroy nearby blocks
- issue where Engines disappeared randomly
- Rouhi had no visuals for certain equippables
Changed files in this update