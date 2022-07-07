Update 1.3.3

New:
- Background picture system, for setting image files into the background (open with 'P'-key, set blend with +/- )
No saving yet for the picture collages (should they be inside the project file, or just save paths to the files?)
Changes & Fixes:
- Vector: Octave wrapping (Oct), to keep the current octave range, while reading external notes.
- Roll: Snap (to grid) mode option, instead of only "no grid" being without snap.
Seeing the Grid is very useful without snapping too.
- Roll: Improvements to mouseover functionalities.
