manaCompiler update for 7 July 2022

Update 1.3.3

Build 9078277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Background picture system, for setting image files into the background (open with 'P'-key, set blend with +/- )
    No saving yet for the picture collages (should they be inside the project file, or just save paths to the files?)

Changes & Fixes:

  • Vector: Octave wrapping (Oct), to keep the current octave range, while reading external notes.
  • Roll: Snap (to grid) mode option, instead of only "no grid" being without snap.
    Seeing the Grid is very useful without snapping too.
  • Roll: Improvements to mouseover functionalities.
