World Empire 2027 now available in Mac

Dear players,
We are glad to announce that the game World Empire 2027 is now available for Mac.
The update also contains the following in PC version:
- Increase technology prices to adapt real world data.
- Improved accessibility in the game.
- Fixed issues of getting a lot of money after conquest.
- Fixed issues with billions of troops.
Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.
The more support we will get from our players the more we will do.
We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
Thank you,
iGindis Team
