World Empire 2027 update for 7 July 2022

World Empire 2027 now available in Mac

Share · View all patches · Build 9078220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,
We are glad to announce that the game World Empire 2027 is now available for Mac.

The update also contains the following in PC version:

  • Increase technology prices to adapt real world data.
  • Improved accessibility in the game.
  • Fixed issues of getting a lot of money after conquest.
  • Fixed issues with billions of troops.
    Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎
     Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.‎

The more support we will get from our players the more we will do.
We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online ‎multiplayer...‎
Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎
Thank you,
iGindis Team

Our Games: https://www.igindis.com
Discord server: https://discord.gg/Hhnz6Zc
Facebook: https://bit.ly/33KU05e
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3hTU9sc
Twitter: https://bit.ly/35VU6tl
Youtube: https://bit.ly/35XLAu5

