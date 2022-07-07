v0.4.3 - Chivalry and Athletics

New abilities for Chivalry and Athletics! The Chivalry and Athletics skills go hand in hand as the two early game defensive options, so it made sense to give them a refresh at the same.

Also included is a rework of the hunger mechanic, and some mathematical balancing relating to Movement Speed and Attack Speed. Actually that last thing is a pretty significant change (though admittedly it's pretty hard to hype in a patch notes).

Save files from v0.4.2 are not compatible.

Chivalry

The Chivalry skill has received 7 new abilities, giving new options for how to spend your focus points at every level.

Several of these abilities use entirely new mechanics, for example "Shield Deflection" which deflects incoming arrow fire to nearby adjacent targets.

Added new abilities "Shield Deflection", "Stand Ground", "Righteous Fury", "Intimidating Presence", "Agile Physique", "Endurance Training", and "Protector of the Realm".

Buffed "Parry" ability, which is now much faster, requiring 50 less time than normal. Increased energy cost from 12 to 15.

Reworked "Overcome the Odds" ability - removed knockback and added a status effect which scales based off the number of adjacent enemies. Ability now also has a sound effect.

Updated "Bravery" to show the passive icon while enemies are nearby (more broadly speaking, all trigger-based passives will now show an icon while the ability is enabled).

Rebalanced ability costs and level requirements.

Athletics

Added 7 new abilities to the Athletics skill. Passive Athletic abilities now fall under two categories: "The Way of Fitness" and "The Way of Shadow".

Similar to Chivalry, these abilities introduce new mechanics, for example "Dive Roll" which adds a new evasion stat, allowing you to avoid enemy damage by immediately rolling to adjacent tile.

Added new athletics abilities "Fleetfoot", "Endurance Training", "Agile Physique", "Dance of Shadows", "Tumbling", "Aerialist", and "Trap Reaction".

Renamed previously named "Agile Physique" ability to "Athletic Training". Since this name made more sense for a new ability.

Rebalanced ability costs and level requirements.

Hunger Rework

When full health the player will now very rarely get hungry. Only when gaining energy or healing will hunger significantly increase.

This means you can now shop in town or explore dungeon needing to eat every 100 steps.

At the end of turn, if the player has less than max energy or stamina, hunger will increase at 150% (compared to before).

At the end of turn, if the player has max energy and stamina hunger, hunger will increase at 10%.

Hunger gain while moving in the overworld remains unchanged. Hunger was introduced as a counter to resting. I didn't want players simply holding space whenever they were wounded to gain full health. But as it turns out, forcing the player to constantly click an item in their inventory no matter the situation is not the best experience.

Note - the Survival passive is still good!

Monster Levels

The Doors of Trithius now has over 60 different monster types. It was time to implement a system for more accurately assigning levels and to check for balance.

To help with this, I calculated a power level score for each creature which takes into account their defensive, offense, and mobility.



Updated monster levels across the board, so that the displayed level would more accurately reflect the real power level.

Many small buffs and nerfs where it was discovered monsters were weaker or stronger than intended.

Added descriptions to all monsters where one missing. Right-clicking any monster, NPC, or nest should now display a description, level (if applicable), and list of traits.

Attack & Movement Speed

Movement Speed and Attack Speed now scale based off a formula. This means the more bonus Movement Speed the less benefit (as a total percent) you will gain from stacking more

Using a single speed bonus ability or item will have a final calculated game as compared to before.

Stacking many speed bonuses will have less effect in total.

This also means speed debuffs are less harsh when stacked (for example, many spiders webbing the player all at once).

Abilities and Items which reward speed have been rebalanced. _From the beginning, my goal has been to keep stats as simple as possible. For example, I wanted "Physical Resist" to be the actual amount of damage reduced, not some "Armor Rating" number that is fed into a formula to calculate a final value.

However, given the increasing complexity of the game and the number of options available to the player this approach has reached its limit. Particularly for speed which can reach a tipping point where the player becomes unbeatable by stacking many different speed bonuses at once._

Other Changes

Combat log - tweak wording, formatting, coloring to be more consistent.

Combat log - show dodges and misses separately (has no effect on the actual hit calculation math).

Increased focus point cost of botany ability "Surplus Harvesting" from 2 to 3.

Reduced focus point cost of botany ability "Mushroom Specialist" from 3 to 2.

Medicine ability "Careful Tending" now scales based off medicine level.

Buffed long-lasting antidote from 50 to 100 turns.

Made Scrolls of discovery more common in Scribe shops.

Renamed silver chest from "Storage Chest" to "Chest". "Storage Chest" was misleading since it implied items can be stored.

Ensure ability costs cant go below negative (cap melee cost reduction at 95%).

Bug Fixes