- Fix for missing relic in the Mountain region, the tablet will now be re-collectable to get all 40 mountain relics.
- Fix for performance above 90hz reducing jump height and other physics based actions.
Windlands 2 update for 14 July 2022
Fix for Missing Relic and Performance above 90hz
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windlands 2 Content Depot 458581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update