Windlands 2 update for 14 July 2022

Fix for Missing Relic and Performance above 90hz

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for missing relic in the Mountain region, the tablet will now be re-collectable to get all 40 mountain relics.
  • Fix for performance above 90hz reducing jump height and other physics based actions.

