Update[3]//Patch 0.4.0.0

Principals rejoice, because the 0.4.0.0 update is coming today! Another day, another step towards progress, right?
This time, we are adding a major feature, and expand on an existing one. Both of them will flesh out the world even further and add new things to do (and consider) when you’re out there managing your academy.
First thing first, we have added the final part to the political feature: the faction relations system! You might know that managing a relationship is hard, but managing relationships with factions that has different ideology and goals? Hoo boy, now that’s even trickier.
Fret not though, this is a fun new system that will add a new layer and intricacy to how diplomacy works in the game. Based on your academy’s standing with a particular faction, you might get bonuses and penalties that will change the way you play – so plan out your move from the get-go!
Diplomacy update
Now for the second part, we’ve added not one, but two new gameplay elements in this feature! We added two new things that you – with your students as proxy – can do, and it has to do with... Well, making the gameplay more fun and varied with optional stuffs you can do. Can you guess what it is?
If you answered minigames, then congratulations! Go ahead and pat yourself in the back!
There’s two minigames we’ve implemented, and both are aquatic in nature, which are swimming and fishing. So go on then, catch a big one or make like a fish and start flapping your arms like fins yourself!
Here are the complete list of changes and additions in the latest update:
Features
- Added new feature: Minigames (Fishing and Swimming)
- Added final part of political feature: Faction relations
- Moved the help button from the main HUD to the in-game menu
Contents
- New champion: Lily
- Added new events
- Rebalanced quests, gold, skills, etc
- Added new FTUE tasks
- Improved all tutorial texts
- Added new enemies on Forest and Mountain
- Character textures improvements
Bugfixes
- Changed all texts from Mana to Arc Points (AP)
- Fixed several visual novel and tasks issues
- Fixed SFX Male reverb
- Squashed some more bugs
Wait, it feels like I’m being watched as I’m writing this... Do you feel it too? I swear this is giving me goosebumps... What could it be?
Ah, false alarm, I guess. It’s just the new champion peeking around the corner 👀
Watch the trailer for the new champion here: [previewyoutube=AYG6429l3B8;full]Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 | New Champion – June Update [/previewyoutube]
See you on the next update, Principals!
