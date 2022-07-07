Update notes 0.76.1

Hello everyone!

We've just updated the game with a bigger update. It's been on the Public Test Realm for a while now where we ironed out a bunch of bugs, but now it's ready for everyone!

Notable fixes and additions

Added difficulty levels normal and hard to From the Ashes campaign

Added the ability to control the hostiles in battle when your opponent attacks them in multiplayer as an experimental feature.

Added Chinese (Traditional) as a choosable language

Added Korean as a choosable language in options

Simultaneous Turns in multiplayer as an experimental feature

All humans play at the same time and the AI players each have their own turn after the humans are done

If one player enters battle, the other non-battling players will not be able to move or interact until the battle is over (this is because of a technical limitation that we want to remove in the future). However, the “locked” players can still purchase buildings, buy troops etc

New map settings when setting up a game

Force quick battles (disables manual battles) - Always or against neutral team only

Disable random events

Gameplay changes

Scarred Brutes Hp increased to 70 (was 65) Price increased to 1000 gold and 1 ancient amber (was 900 gold and 1 ancient amber)

Stoutheart shall Stand ability now also grants 10% spell damage reduction

Fear no Foe ability now also grants 5% spell damage reduction

Defend changed from granting 30 defense to 25 defense and 25% spell damage reduction

Protect now also grants 25% spell damage reduction

Made sure you can build town walls and still exit the town in map Valley Low

Moved a pouch of gold in Death to Diplomacy (so it can be picked up)

Skill pools re-worked

Levy bonus increased to 40%/80% (was 30%/60% )

Increase ballista damage to 25-35 for all factions (was 20-30) (Baryas ballista previously did less damage than the other factions, this was wrong)

Change the amount of beacons needed to 70% of available, rounded up to win (was 60%)

Increase Wielder cost to 3000 gold (was 2500)

Change how disbanding wielders work:

All artifacts carried by the wielder are dropped on the ground

All troops are destroyed

Wielder is then “killed”, as if it just lost a battle

Can be revived later as per normal rules for defeated wielders

Spell changes:

Earth block tier 2 now spawns 1 block at 30 hp, tier 3 spawns 2 earth blocks at 30 hp

Protection now also grants spell damage reduction

Rally now also grants spell damage reduction

Psychic Spears damage changed to 15/25/35 and cost raised to 5 (was 10/20/30 and costing 4)

Ice bolt t1 damage increased to 30 (was 25)

Rupture damage increased to 50/100/150 and cost was reduced to 6+6 (was 40/80/120 costing 7+7)

Breath of the Phoenix damage increased to 50/90/130 (was 40/70/100)

Insect swarms damage lowered to 5/10/15 (was 6/12/18)

Boiling blood’s damage changed to 10/15/20 (was 8/16/24)

Arcane storm’s damage changed to 30/50/70 and cost to 16 (was 25/50/75)

Invigorate’s cost changed to 4/4 (was 5/5)

Added trait “Magic Resistance”

Grants the troop 50% resistance to magic-based damage.

Added to the following troops: Crawler, Adult Crawler, Brute, Scarred Brute, Scavenged Bones, Blessed Bones

Gameplay bug fixes

Fix bug where, after using the Barya Pipers’ song ability, the next active troop might not be the one with the highest initiative

Fix Essence Burst skill giving the essence income one extra time at the start of the second battle round. It now applies only once, as intended

Fix scenario where the enemy team would receive multiple “momentum” buffs when a troop with multiple damage dealing effects (for example Poison) on it died

Fix not receiving troops when buying troops for town defense that have max stack size increased by research

Fix artifacts becoming unequipped on wielders transferred between campaign levels

Fix issue where you could press Q to pick up objects even if it was guarded by hostiles without fighting them

Fixed issue where you could not cast spells sometimes

Fix a problem where sometimes troops would get an extra essence from Occupy rewards instead of the Wielder

UI

Spellbook: Visual update to clarify spell tiers

Spellbook: Only show spells that are available based on Wielder’s essence in Adventure mode. Tooltip now shows approximation of first battle round spell will be available to cast

Don’t list starting troops for wielders that have died and can be revived

Show the numbers involved when showing the “Offense versus Defense” damage multiplier in extend attack previews

Stop towns from changing name when razed or converted

Fix descriptions of the “Backstabber”, “Helpless”, “Persistent” and “Venomous” troop traits

Add ping notification to minimap when hostile wielder enters visible area

Select correct build site size when switching tabs in build menu

Allow build menu on not your turn by pressing build hotkey (X if default settings)

AI

Fix bug where AI could get stuck in endless loop by claimable map entities being partially covered by enemies’ zone of control

Map Editor

Fix NullReferenceException when trying to load a map that was corrupt when entering the map editor.

Multiplayer

Lobby/online games list improvements

Option to choose random faction for teams

Continuously update list of online games in selected region (“Refresh” button is gone)

Fix always showing zero as the number of connected players

List games that are currently in progress

Prevent players from joining online games when they are running different versions

Misc

Change default sorting in community maps section to “updated” instead of “popular”

Change the order of the statistics graphs regarding resources to correspond with the adventure ui

Update gets turn VFX

Known issues