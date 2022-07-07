Update notes 0.76.1

Hello everyone!
We've just updated the game with a bigger update. It's been on the Public Test Realm for a while now where we ironed out a bunch of bugs, but now it's ready for everyone!
Notable fixes and additions
- Added difficulty levels normal and hard to From the Ashes campaign
- Added the ability to control the hostiles in battle when your opponent attacks them in multiplayer as an experimental feature.
- Added Chinese (Traditional) as a choosable language
- Added Korean as a choosable language in options
Simultaneous Turns in multiplayer as an experimental feature
- All humans play at the same time and the AI players each have their own turn after the humans are done
- If one player enters battle, the other non-battling players will not be able to move or interact until the battle is over (this is because of a technical limitation that we want to remove in the future). However, the “locked” players can still purchase buildings, buy troops etc
New map settings when setting up a game
- Force quick battles (disables manual battles) - Always or against neutral team only
- Disable random events
Gameplay changes
- Scarred Brutes Hp increased to 70 (was 65) Price increased to 1000 gold and 1 ancient amber (was 900 gold and 1 ancient amber)
- Stoutheart shall Stand ability now also grants 10% spell damage reduction
- Fear no Foe ability now also grants 5% spell damage reduction
- Defend changed from granting 30 defense to 25 defense and 25% spell damage reduction
- Protect now also grants 25% spell damage reduction
- Made sure you can build town walls and still exit the town in map Valley Low
- Moved a pouch of gold in Death to Diplomacy (so it can be picked up)
- Skill pools re-worked
- Levy bonus increased to 40%/80% (was 30%/60% )
- Increase ballista damage to 25-35 for all factions (was 20-30) (Baryas ballista previously did less damage than the other factions, this was wrong)
- Change the amount of beacons needed to 70% of available, rounded up to win (was 60%)
- Increase Wielder cost to 3000 gold (was 2500)
Change how disbanding wielders work:
- All artifacts carried by the wielder are dropped on the ground
- All troops are destroyed
- Wielder is then “killed”, as if it just lost a battle
- Can be revived later as per normal rules for defeated wielders
Spell changes:
- Earth block tier 2 now spawns 1 block at 30 hp, tier 3 spawns 2 earth blocks at 30 hp
- Protection now also grants spell damage reduction
- Rally now also grants spell damage reduction
- Psychic Spears damage changed to 15/25/35 and cost raised to 5 (was 10/20/30 and costing 4)
- Ice bolt t1 damage increased to 30 (was 25)
- Rupture damage increased to 50/100/150 and cost was reduced to 6+6 (was 40/80/120 costing 7+7)
- Breath of the Phoenix damage increased to 50/90/130 (was 40/70/100)
- Insect swarms damage lowered to 5/10/15 (was 6/12/18)
- Boiling blood’s damage changed to 10/15/20 (was 8/16/24)
- Arcane storm’s damage changed to 30/50/70 and cost to 16 (was 25/50/75)
- Invigorate’s cost changed to 4/4 (was 5/5)
Added trait “Magic Resistance”
- Grants the troop 50% resistance to magic-based damage.
- Added to the following troops: Crawler, Adult Crawler, Brute, Scarred Brute, Scavenged Bones, Blessed Bones
Gameplay bug fixes
- Fix bug where, after using the Barya Pipers’ song ability, the next active troop might not be the one with the highest initiative
- Fix Essence Burst skill giving the essence income one extra time at the start of the second battle round. It now applies only once, as intended
- Fix scenario where the enemy team would receive multiple “momentum” buffs when a troop with multiple damage dealing effects (for example Poison) on it died
- Fix not receiving troops when buying troops for town defense that have max stack size increased by research
- Fix artifacts becoming unequipped on wielders transferred between campaign levels
- Fix issue where you could press Q to pick up objects even if it was guarded by hostiles without fighting them
- Fixed issue where you could not cast spells sometimes
- Fix a problem where sometimes troops would get an extra essence from Occupy rewards instead of the Wielder
UI
- Spellbook: Visual update to clarify spell tiers
- Spellbook: Only show spells that are available based on Wielder’s essence in Adventure mode. Tooltip now shows approximation of first battle round spell will be available to cast
- Don’t list starting troops for wielders that have died and can be revived
- Show the numbers involved when showing the “Offense versus Defense” damage multiplier in extend attack previews
- Stop towns from changing name when razed or converted
- Fix descriptions of the “Backstabber”, “Helpless”, “Persistent” and “Venomous” troop traits
- Add ping notification to minimap when hostile wielder enters visible area
- Select correct build site size when switching tabs in build menu
- Allow build menu on not your turn by pressing build hotkey (X if default settings)
AI
- Fix bug where AI could get stuck in endless loop by claimable map entities being partially covered by enemies’ zone of control
Map Editor
- Fix NullReferenceException when trying to load a map that was corrupt when entering the map editor.
Multiplayer
Lobby/online games list improvements
- Option to choose random faction for teams
- Continuously update list of online games in selected region (“Refresh” button is gone)
- Fix always showing zero as the number of connected players
- List games that are currently in progress
- Prevent players from joining online games when they are running different versions
Misc
- Change default sorting in community maps section to “updated” instead of “popular”
- Change the order of the statistics graphs regarding resources to correspond with the adventure ui
- Update gets turn VFX
Known issues
- If your internet connection is slow/choppy, you might experience disconnects (especially in sim-turns). We are working on solutions on how to fix this
- In rare cases, the game starts to leak memory until you restart the game. This is being investigated and will be solved in the future.
Changed files in this update